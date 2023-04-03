Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 24.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $249.72. 323,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,719. The company has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.02. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

