Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.51. 4,188,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,314,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

