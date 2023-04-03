Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $483,831,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,642,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.71. 300,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

