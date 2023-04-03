Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 191,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after buying an additional 33,883 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $641.74. 231,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,810. The firm has a market cap of $267.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $609.21 and a 200 day moving average of $545.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.