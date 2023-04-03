Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21,147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 230,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.19. 102,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,177. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.74. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.