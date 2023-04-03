Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.19. 324,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,067. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

