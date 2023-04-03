Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 952,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,110,000 after buying an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,203,000 after buying an additional 126,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.29. 217,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,715. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

