Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 382.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.07. 182,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,326. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

