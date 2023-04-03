Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Sells $408,158.10 in Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after acquiring an additional 821,490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 326,780 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

