Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,097 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VXF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,653. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

