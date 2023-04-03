Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 44,932 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,932 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103,966 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,008,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares during the period.

SPIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 206,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $29.95.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

