World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Gap Down to $91.26

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.26, but opened at $85.60. World Wrestling Entertainment shares last traded at $84.90, with a volume of 1,743,286 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 352,513 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 276,799 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $16,219,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Stories

