WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. 210,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

