WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.
WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. 210,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
