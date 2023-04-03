WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$196.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$187.73.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded down C$0.94 on Monday, reaching C$176.09. 95,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,507. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$172.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.18. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$181.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

