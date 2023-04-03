XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $0.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15. XOS has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 80,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $53,878.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,597 shares in the company, valued at $123,679.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director George N. Mattson bought 80,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $53,878.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,679.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dakota Semler bought 155,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $145,877.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,453,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,035.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 643,667 shares of company stock valued at $570,344 over the last 90 days. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XOS by 623.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 156,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XOS by 1,011.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 63,137 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

