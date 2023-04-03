Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yamaguchi Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

