Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 16,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 21,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YARIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.40.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.