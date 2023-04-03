Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 16,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 21,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.
YARIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
