Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.14. 150,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 241,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAO. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NetEase Inc. raised its position in Youdao by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 331,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Youdao by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Youdao by 1,416.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 174,096 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Youdao by 41.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 103,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.