ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 92,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 327% compared to the typical volume of 21,599 call options.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.