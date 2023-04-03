ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 92,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 327% compared to the typical volume of 21,599 call options.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 108.38%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

