Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $130.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.89.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

