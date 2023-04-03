Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading 8% Higher

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.75 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.17). 24,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 6,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Zinc Media Group Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £20.61 million, a P/E ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.30.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

Further Reading

