Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $428-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.24 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

ZUO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zuora has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,307 shares of company stock worth $595,524. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

