155,803 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

SRLN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. 939,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.05.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

