2,064 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 669,179 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 216,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,180. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
