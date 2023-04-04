2,064 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 669,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 216,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,180. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.