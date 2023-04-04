292,315 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 292,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. 44,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

