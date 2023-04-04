2,944 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.78. 9,345,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,837,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.59 and its 200 day moving average is $143.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

