39,551 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 4.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

DIA stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.17. 1,821,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.51 and its 200 day moving average is $326.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

