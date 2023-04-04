4,928 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. 4,264,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,006,481. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

