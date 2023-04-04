Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.61. 2,238,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

