Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.93. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.