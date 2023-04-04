Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 197,494 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ATNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

