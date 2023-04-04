Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $85.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

