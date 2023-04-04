Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. 1,711,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,608. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $85.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

