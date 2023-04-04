Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Richard Steele Buys 51,663 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Richard Steele bought 51,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £516.63 ($641.62).

Richard Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Richard Steele purchased 49,465 shares of Actual Experience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £494.65 ($614.32).

Actual Experience Price Performance

Shares of ACT stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of £2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.81. Actual Experience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 18 ($0.22).

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

