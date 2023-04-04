AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Short Interest Update

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AgileThought Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGILW opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

