AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Short Interest Update

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
AgileThought Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGILW opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgileThought (AGILW)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.