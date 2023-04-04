agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) is Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the period. agilon health accounts for 3.9% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in agilon health by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 72.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,145.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,339 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of AGL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 725,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,827. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

