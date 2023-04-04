Aion (AION) Market Cap Hits $780,273.92

Aion (AION) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $780,273.92 and $29,959.07 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 92.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00153485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00072358 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00035616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039651 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.