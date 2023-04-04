AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,423 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $84.25. 540,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,048. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.