AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 300,834 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 420.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,834 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.3% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $23,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $62.64. 315,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

