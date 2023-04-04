AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 600.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Shares of BATS VFQY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.88. 1,960 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $205.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

