AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 11,234 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 429.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 628,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.01. The stock had a trading volume of 304,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

