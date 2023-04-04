AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFS. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 505,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMFS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,201 shares. The firm has a market cap of $217.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.