Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day moving average is $152.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALG. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also

