Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 21,900 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,007. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

