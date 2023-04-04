Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038,029 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,007,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 330,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 320,047 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,026,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. 206,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,236. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

