Alesco Advisors LLC Has $11.78 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,039 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,709. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

