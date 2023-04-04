Alesco Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 279,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

