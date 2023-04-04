Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 19,936 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,018.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 154,403 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $551.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

