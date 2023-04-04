Alesco Advisors LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after buying an additional 450,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after buying an additional 72,538 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,017,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,017,000 after buying an additional 406,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 890,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,895. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

Insider Transactions at Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Further Reading

