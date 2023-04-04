Alliance Global Partners Cuts InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Price Target to $5.15

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $5.60 to $5.15 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

InspireMD Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

